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Monrovia Police: Eight catalytic converter thefts; Paychecks rerouted; Juvenile strikes officer; Car keyed, sugar possibly added to gas tank; and more...
6 days ago
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 29 - November 4, 2026. 503 calls for service, 72 investigations, 5 mental evaluations, 10 traffic collisions, 24 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]. Grand Theft. At 8:47 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Canyon reported the...