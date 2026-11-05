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Leawood approves new e-scooter rules following deadly crash
By Heidi SchmidtBetsy Webster,6 days ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leawood City Council has approved new safety regulations for electric bicycles, stand-up scooters, and other motorized devices following a series of crashes, including the death of a 10-year-old boy last year. The updated ordinance, passed unanimously Monday, sets a 15 miles-per-hour speed limit on sidewalks...
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