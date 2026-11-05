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eToro Buys LB Finanzas to Make Argentina Its Latin America Hub
By Abdelaziz Fathi,3 days ago
EToro has agreed to acquire Argentine financial app LB Finanzas, giving the Nasdaq-listed trading platform a locally regulated base from which it plans to expand across Latin America.The transaction, announced on November 4, will make Argentina eToro’s regional hub while adding a platform that already combines equities, ETFs, crypto, money market funds, payments and accounts denominated in Argentine pesos and U.S. dollars. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions.