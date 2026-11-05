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Police responding to overdose call find decomposing body, now investigating as homicide
By WSYX Staff,6 days ago
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A call for help with an overdose led Blendon Township police to a second discovery inside a home on Clairdon Road. Police say officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to assist a person suffering from an overdose. While trying to help, officers found another person dead and in a state of decomposition in the same room. That person’s identity has not been determined.