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Gold Rebounds From 3,890 Weekly Support, 4,200 in Sight – 5 November 2026
By Karthik Subramanian,5 days ago
Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 4200.00 (which stopped the previous correction 2 in October). Gold recently reversed up from the support zone between the strong support level 3890.00 (which has been reversing the price from October 2025, as can be seen from the weekly Gold chart below) and the lower weekly Bollinger Band. The upward reversal from this support zone created the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing, which stopped the previous short-term downward impulse from the middle of October.