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IREN Stock Near $18.3 Before Tonight’s Q1 Results as Bernstein Cuts Target to $55
By Abdelaziz Fathi,5 days ago
IREN stock fell toward $18.30 on Thursday ahead of fiscal first-quarter results due after the closing bell, extending an 11.24% decline from the previous session as investors added a new concern to an already difficult earnings setup: whether delays at the company’s Texas data-center campus are affecting the timing of revenue from Microsoft.