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Shomari Figures Wins Re-Election in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District Amid National Redistricting Battle
By Birmingham Times,6 days ago
Representative Shomari Figures has secured re-election in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger and state Representative Rhett Marques with nearly 54% of the vote. Figures’ victory comes after a contentious redistricting battle that reshaped Alabama’s congressional map and put the state at the center of a national debate...
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