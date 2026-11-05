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EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Prates Reveals If He Would Give Ian Machado Garry a Rematch After Winning UFC Welterweight Gold: “We’re Not Friends”
By Subham,6 days ago
› EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Prates Reveals If He Would Give Ian Machado Garry a Rematch After Winning UFC Welterweight Gold: “We’re Not Friends”. Carlos Prates knows who he wants to fight once he captures the undisputed UFC welterweight strap in 2027. Prates was expected to challenge reigning 170-pound titleholder...