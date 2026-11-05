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McDonell Central Catholic Sweeps Sheboygan Christian 3-0, Advances to WIAA Division 3 State Volleyball Championship
By Steven Okonek,6 days ago
GREEN BAY — McDonell Central Catholic didn’t allow Sheboygan Christian to find its footing at any point Thursday at the Resch Center. The Macks swept the Eagles 3-0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-17) in the WIAA Division 3 state volleyball semifinal, advancing to Saturday’s championship match with a performance that was dominant from the opening set and never seriously threatened in any of the three.