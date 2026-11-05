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Albuquerque Museum to Open Traveling Jim Crow Exhibition
6 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Museum will open a new traveling exhibition this week examining the history and lasting impact of the Jim Crow era in the United States. The exhibition, Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery, comes from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery at Ferris State University and will be on display from Nov. 7, 2026, through April 11, 2027.