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SPD receives $43,750.00 grant award for speeding and reckless driving program to increase safety
By Susanville Police Department, Special to LassenNews.com,6 days ago
Susanville Police Department announced today that it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads. The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including. • High-visibility...