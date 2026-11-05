undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Afternoon Headlines – November 5th, 2026
6 days ago
>Minnesota Sets New Voter Turnout Record in 2026 Election. (St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota voters have set a new record for turnout in a midterm election. More than 2.8 million Minnesotans cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, surpassing the previous record of 2.6 million set in 2018. Preliminary estimates put Minnesota’s voter participation rate at 66.5-percent, the highest in the nation. The election featured a closely watched governor’s race, an open U.S. Senate seat and several competitive legislative contests. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon praised voters and the more than 30-thousand election workers who helped make the election possible.