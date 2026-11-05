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New Jersey mayor who charged at resident during council meeting concedes election loss
4 days ago
The Republican New Jersey mayor who was physically restrained while charging toward a resident during a Pemberton Township council meeting last month has conceded the mayoral race to his Democratic opponent. Mayor Matthew Bianchini congratulated Belinda Fontanez in a Facebook post Wednesday. "The voters of Pemberton Township have spoken, and...