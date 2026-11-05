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Christian Walker’s “Hallelujah Station” screens at the Indie Memphis Film Festival
By Kacky Walton,6 days ago
Christian Walker, an independent filmmaker from Memphis, directed “Hallelujah Station,” an adaptation of M. Randal O’Wain’s short story of the same name. Kacky Walton spoke with Walker about the film, a gritty, atmospheric exploration of isolation and madness. Manny, a weary night janitor at a bleak asylum, makes a startling discovery about one of the patients. Walker uses confined spaces and stark cinematography to blur the line between reality and delusion.
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