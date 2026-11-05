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Michael Evans receives Nightingale Award for nursing education
By Chloe Reichel,3 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michael Evans, interim associate dean for undergraduate education, assistant dean for faculty development and engagement, and teaching professor in Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing, has received the 2026 Nursing Education – Academia Award from the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania (NAP). Evans was formally recognized at the organization’s 37th annual Awards Gala on Oct. 17 in Lancaster.