undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In a new Congress, one of the most important jobs will be one you’ve never heard of: House general counsel
By Lisa Rubin,6 days ago
In the late hours Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., issued an all-caps, two-word post on X: “LAWYER UP.”. Garcia, the expected chair of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for the next Congress, was sending a not-so-subtle message to potential targets of investigations: Keep your attorneys on speed dial.