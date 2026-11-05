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The Winner’s Circle: Two Points at the Half, a Ring by Midnight: Inside the Coldest Takeover in WNBA Finals History
By Keyon Wordman, All Things Sports,5 days ago
Down at the break after scoring just two points, Gabby Williams staged an unforgettable second-half assault, setting a WNBA postseason record with 28 points in 20 minutes to secure the Golden State Valkyries their first championship in only their second year of existence. Overview: Gabby Williams delivered one of the...