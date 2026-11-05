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The problem(s) with JD Vance’s assessment of Republican midterm losses
By Steve Benen,6 days ago
JD Vance maintained a busy schedule through the midterm election cycle, headlining a series of campaign rallies for Republican candidates, many of whom ended up losing. But to the extent that the vice president might be worried about being held partially responsible for Republicans’ devastating losses, he’s pointing the finger in a very different direction. MS NOW reported: