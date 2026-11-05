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Hawai‘i Island Police officer named one of state’s top cops
6 days ago
Hawai‘i Island Police Officer Rodney De Lima Jr. was named one of Hawai’i’s top cops at a recent awards ceremony in Honolulu. Since 1984, TOP COP Hawaiʻi has honored individuals from law enforcement and security agencies for exceptional service in the preceding year. De Lima was honored for his outstanding police work, leadership and dedication to his fellow officers and the community, a news release said.
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