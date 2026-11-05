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Mamdani confident there's a path for a progressive candidate to the White House in 2028
4 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed confidence that a progressive presidential candidate could win in 2028 during an interview Wednesday. Mamdani told NBC's Kristen Welker that progressive policies helped candidates win races across the country Tuesday, specifically pointing to Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico, Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and South Carolina Sen.-elect Annie Andrews.