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A top House Democrat warns Trump officials about destroying documents
By Ja'han Jones,6 days ago
A top House Democrat is warning members of the Trump administration not to hide or destroy documents as the party plans to investigate top officials in the next Congress. Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, who is primed to lead the House Education and Workforce Committee next year, sent letters to the heads of numerous federal agencies on Wednesday, reminding them of the Federal Records Act and the threat of criminal liability for anyone in violation of it. Scott’s letter follows incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia’s two-word warning to Trump officials after Democrats’ “blue tsunami” in Tuesday’s midterms: “Lawyer up.”