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Junior Nationals Qualifier Josh Pendleton Becomes First Commit In BYU’s Class Of 2032
By Sean Griffin,6 days ago
A junior at Columbus East High School in Columbus, Indiana, Pendleton trains year-round with Center Grove Aquatic Club, where he specializes in distance free. Current photo via Josh Pendleton. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
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