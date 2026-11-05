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Midterms 'changed the dynamic' at all levels, but GOP agenda remains dominant in Kentucky: Senate President
By WUKY,6 days ago
"There were some things that were across the board and the reality is it hurt. It's there It changed the dynamics all the way down to the local level," Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said Thursday. "I called it not trickle-down economics... (but) trickle-down politics." The Manchester Republican acknowledged that...
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