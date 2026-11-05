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Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker's rhetoric, defends having 'conversations' with far-left streamer
4 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani distanced himself from inflammatory remarks made by Hasan Piker while defending his willingness to associate with the far-left streamer during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Shannon Bream. When pressed about Piker's past remarks about Hamas, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Iran's nuclear ambitions,...