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Special election will decide Milwaukee County’s next supervisor if Crowley resigns
By USA Today Network,6 days ago
David Crowley has just become Wisconsin’s governor-elect, so what happens to his role as Milwaukee County executive?. While election results have not been officially certified, Crowley’s decisive margin over Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in the governor’s race has set the wheels in motion to find the next leader for Milwaukee County.