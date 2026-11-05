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Victorian Architecture Meets Mediterranean Charm in This Warm and Whimsical London Home
By Bettina Krause,6 days ago
Interior designer Marta de la Rica describes herself as “a New Yorker by birth, French by adoption, and Spanish at heart.” That mix of cultures would prove to be an asset for one of her recent projects: the 5,382-square-foot four-story home of a family of four in London. A fine example of Victorian architecture, the building, located in the quiet residential neighborhood of Battersea and only steps away from Battersea Park, was built in 1879. “I already knew the clients, since I had previously designed their home in Bilbao, and I knew what kind of atmosphere the family wanted as well as what was particularly important to them about their home,” says de la Rica.