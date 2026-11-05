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Adam Driver Says His Star Wars Days Are Over: “The Ship Has Sailed”
By Staff,6 days ago
Adam Driver appears to be closing the door on his return to the Star Wars universe, revealing that his long-discussed Ben Solo film is unlikely to ever move forward. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the actor was asked whether fans could expect to see him reprise his role as Kylo Ren, a character he portrayed throughout the Star Wars sequel trilogy.