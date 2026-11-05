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In time for the Tinseliner! Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum to expedite restoration of 1950s heritage train engine after fire damages New Haven 41
By Amelia Ellis,6 days ago
Adams — On Saturday, October 24, a fire broke out at the Adams train station, damaging Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum’s New Haven 41 diesel engine. Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum Executive Director Melanie Seiden told The Berkshire Edge in a phone call that the fire occurred after museum operations ended for the day. No one was injured.