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South Side News & Notes
By Staff Writer,3 days ago
GREEN — Green City Council seeks qualified applicants to serve as the City of Green law director for the remainder of Lisa Dean’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2027. Dean, the city’s first elected law director, was elected to serve as a Summit County Court of Domestic Relations judge in the Nov. 3 General Election. She assumes her new judicial role Jan. 1 and will resign from her position as Green law director by the end of 2026.