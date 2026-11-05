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KHCB Welcomes New Senior Director of Development
5 days ago
Frusher brings more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit and Christian ministry leadership. A graduate of Moody Bible Institute, his career includes pastoral ministry, international missions leadership, and donor development for Christian organizations. Most recently, he served as Director of Advancement for TeachBeyond, where he led major gift development strategies and cultivated partnerships with churches and nonprofit organizations.