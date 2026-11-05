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Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder After Striking Victim With Sledgehammer Approximately 20 Times
By TheBayNet Staff,6 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 37-year-old Annapolis man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder and several other charges after attacking another man with a sledgehammer approximately 20 times during a June 2026 incident in Anne Arundel County. Ramon Antonio Rivas-Portillo, 37, of Annapolis, was found guilty Wednesday, November 4,...
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