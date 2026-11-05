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Breaking Down the Scarlet Knights’ November Schedule
By Arnav Sarkar,6 days ago
Rutgers football enters November with plenty of questions and very little margin for error. At 2-6, the Scarlet Knights have fallen well short of expectations, with disappointing losses to UMass and Boston College derailing expectations before conference play began. Other than one win over a floundering Maryland team, Big Ten play has produced a couple of close calls, but no other victories.