undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PostClassical Ensemble & Johns Hopkins University’s Alexander Grass Humanities Institute Team Up for ‘Your Brain on Music: Sound, Science & Soul’
By David Salazar,5 days ago
PostClassical Ensemble and Johns Hopkins University’s Alexander Grass Humanities Institute are teaming up to present “Your Brain on Music: Sound, Science, and Soul.”. The showcase, set for Nov. 16 and 17 at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C, is curated by Dr. Daniel Weinberger, Director of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development and Professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Audiences will experience the connection between music, the brain, and human experience through live performance, film, and scientific insight.