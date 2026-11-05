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What today's Bank of England rate rise means for mortgages
By Georgette Virgo,4 days ago
The Bank of England's (BoE) decision to raise Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4.0% — its first hike in more than three years — has landed at a testing moment for the UK mortgage market. The move was widely anticipated by financial markets and mortgage professionals alike, with two-thirds of brokers surveyed by Mortgage Introducer expecting the hike ahead of the announcement.