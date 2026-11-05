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10 Times Online Fan Campaigns Saved or Changed a Movie
By Andrew Cummings,5 days ago
Online fans do more than review movies after they open. A loud enough response can determine whether a film gets made, how a character looks, what lands in the final cut, or whether a completed movie reaches audiences at all. The effect is not always on the plot itself, which is why this list looks more broadly at movies whose production, content, financing, or release changed after organized online fan activity.