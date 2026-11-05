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Caitlin Clark Becomes Brand Partner For Dick’s Sporting Goods & Foot Locker
By Annelyn Russ,5 days ago
Caitlin Clark has become the first-ever brand partner for Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. Dick’s announced a multi-year partnership with the WNBA star, uniting with the major sports retailer to bring her brand to fans globally. The exclusive deal marks the first time either Dicks or Footlocker has signed an athlete as a brand partner.