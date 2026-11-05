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Central City Opera Announces ‘L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour’ & Golden Jubilee Dates
By David Salazar,5 days ago
Central City Opera is set to feature its 50th annual “L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour” and Golden Jubilee for this November. The tour is set for Nov. 20 and 21 in the Denver Country Club neighborhood with proceeds supporting the company’s community performances and workshops, the training of emerging singers, the preservation of its 28 historic properties and gardens.