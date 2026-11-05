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Stopped driver jailed after welfare check
By Jeff Grant jgrant@nwestiowa.com,6 days ago
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Parker, CO, man faces several charges following a welfare check about 4:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in Sioux Center. The arrest of Daniel Kevin Taylor stemmed from an officer checking on a 2023 Tesla Model Y stopped in the southbound lane closest to the median of South Main Avenue with its emergency flashers activated, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
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