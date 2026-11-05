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Why Diverse Leadership Makes America Strong
By Benjamin Carlton,6 days ago
November’s historic barrier-breakers didn’t win because identity replaced qualifications; they won because voters believed they could deliver. But the real lesson of this election goes beyond proving diversity isn’t the enemy of merit. When our leaders reflect the full spectrum of American life, governance itself gets sharper, blind spots get erased, and policies actually work for the entire country.