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Madewell Opens Second Brooklyn Shop in Cobble Hill's Old Carriage Factory
By Mallory Decker,6 days ago
Madewell opened the doors to its second Brooklyn store on Wednesday, bringing the denim brand to a restored 19th-century factory building at 51 Bergen Street in Cobble Hill. The 4,500-square-foot shop sits on the ground floor of a structure originally built as a horse-drawn carriage factory in the 1800s before later functioning as a belt factory, and the renovation kept much of that industrial character intact.
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