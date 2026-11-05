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Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portuguese National Team
By Annelyn Russ,4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football. The soccer star retires as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer. He netted 146 goals in 234 appearances and guided his country to their first-ever European Championship victory in 2016. Ronaldo’s announcement came just before the national team revealed the squad...