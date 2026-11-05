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Man Faces Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor Charges In Two Counties
By Annelyn Russ,6 days ago
One man has been arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges out of two different counties. 53-year-old David Marsh of Johnsonville is a former instructor at a martial arts school in Conway. He was initially books into the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 29 after being charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on a $60,000 bond.