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Marina del Rey Welcomes Black Woman-Owned Dental Boutique After Six-Year Buildout
By Jake Rodriguez,6 days ago
White Haus Dental & Aesthetics — Dental Boutique and Ribbon-Cutting Site. A new dental boutique cut the ribbon in Marina del Rey this week, capping a six-year journey for its founder that began with an idea in 2020 and ended with a storefront she didn't find until late 2022. White Haus Dental & Aesthetics now offers general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry for adults, built around what its founder calls a personal approach that blends oral health, function and smile aesthetics.
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