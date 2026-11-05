undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Barkley (hamstring/back) is participating in Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports. After sitting out Wednesday's practice due to existing hamstring and back injuries, Barkley is returning to drills one day later, which is one day earlier than a week ago. He thus appears to be a bit healthier this time around, but his activity level will become known once the Eagles post their second Week 9 practice report Thursday.