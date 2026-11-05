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Patriots' Hunter Henry: Absent again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Henry (foot) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Henry has started Week 9 prep with back-to-back absences after exiting during the Patriots' Week 8 win over Miami. If the veteran tight end is unable to practice in at least some capacity Friday, he'll likely be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, paving the way for rookie third-round pick Eli Raridon to take on an expanded role.