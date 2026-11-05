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Eagles' Dontayvion Wicks: Not spotted again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Wicks (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports. Wicks continues to sit out drills for a third straight week due to an ankle injury. If he goes down as a non-participant again Thursday, he'll have only one more opportunity to practice this week, or else he'll be at risk of missing a third consecutive contest Sunday against the Giants.