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Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Non-participant again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Smith (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports. Smith hasn't practiced or played since he suited up for Philadelphia's Week 6 loss to the Panthers. He's trending toward a third consecutive absence Sunday against the Giants. With Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also yet to resume practicing, Makai Lemon looks set to lead Philadelphia's receiving corps for a third consecutive game.