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Community-Wide Planting Day with Urban Forestry, TreesLouisville, and Louisville Grows
6 days ago
Press Release: Urban Forestry, TreesLouisville, and Louisville Grows. Louisville Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry, TreesLouisville, and Louisville Grows are teaming up for a Community-Wide Planting Day on Saturday, November 14, to plant 181 new trees throughout the Jacobs Neighborhood! Help us make this community-wide planting possible!. We’re...