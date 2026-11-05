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Pottawattamie County board marks National Adoption Day
By Ethan Hewett,6 days ago
(Council Bluffs) -- Foster children are united with new families at a special event in Pottawattamie County later this month. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved use of grounds at the county courthouse for a National Adoption Day Celebration on Saturday, November 21. The board also unanimously approved a proclamation supporting National Adoption Day on November 21. Fourth District Court Judge Kathleen Kilnoski presides over the ceremony later this month. Kilnoski thanked the board for its support of the event, which they've put on for 20 years.