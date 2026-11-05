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Marine Corps Veteran Convicted For Allegedly Murdering His Roommate
By Katherine Plummer,6 days ago
A jury has convicted a U.S. Marine Corps veteran in the fatal shooting of his roommate last year. After around two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, a jury convicted Christopher Euard, 54, of homicide and assault charges in connection to the June 2025 death of Timothy Pirraglia in Sandy Township in Clearfield County, Pa. The shooting purportedly occurred following a reported argument between the two roommates, leaving their third roommate reeling.